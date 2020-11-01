Ford electric van

In this file photo, the first production Ford Transit commercial van waits on the assembly line to be unveiled at the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant April 30, 2014, in Claycomo, Mo. Ford will reveal on Nov. 12 the all-new E-Transit, the fully battery-electric version of the best-selling Transit cargo van that is scheduled to be released for model year 2022.

 Ed Zurga/Getty Image/TNS

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co., marking another step forward in its goal of electrifying its most iconic nameplates, will reveal on Nov. 12 the all-new E-Transit, the fully battery-electric version of the best-selling Transit cargo van that is scheduled to be released for model year 2022.

The Blue Oval, on the heels of a third-quarter earnings report that beat Wall Street expectations, on Thursday announced the name, reveal date and teasers for the new Transit. The new EV offering is a cornerstone of CEO Jim Farley’s vision of delivering technologically advanced trucks and vans that promise reduced maintenance time and enhanced, data-driven services to business customers.

