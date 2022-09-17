Soon you’ll be able to say goodbye to gas-powered generators and storage batteries if you want to power your home during a utility outage.

Your backup power source will be sitting in your driveway or garage, ready to keep your lights on, your fridge cold and your air conditioner blowing.

Ford F-150 Lightning

David Menten, president of Sawgrass Ford in Sunrise, Florida, shows some of the features of a Ford F-150 Lightning in the showroom of Sawgrass Ford. The Lightning is one of just a handful of electric vehicle models configured with bidirectional power flow capability. One of its selling points is it can power a home up to three days on its fully charged battery pack.
