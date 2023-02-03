In Grasso’s Garage this week, it’s Mazda back and better than ever. Their full size SUV, the 2023 CX-9, is exactly how they keep consumers and families coming back for more, and for good reason.
Whether price is your top priority, or dependability or appearance, Mazda really delivers. Its shark-like front fascia and outstanding reliability are what consumers want, and at this price point I can’t think of anything better.
With three rows of seats, providing comfortable seating for six, the 2023 CX-9 is the grandfather to our recently tested CX-30 and father to the CX-50. A SKYACTIV 2.5L Turbocharged engine is on board, producing a commuter-like 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Our Signature AWD tester came wrapped in Soul Red Crystal Metallic — or what painters nationwide call “the nicest red” they have ever seen.
With comfortable seats, the CX-9 is roomy, spacious and good looking. Both inside and out, it has what it takes to be a great family SUV. The infotainment system is easy to use, with the center navigation dial and volume knob in the center console. Its 10.25-inch color display includes navigation and is your one-stop shop for everything in the vehicle. Heated and ventilated seats, rain-sensing windshield wipers, all-wheel drive, a Bose stereo system, and a hands-free power liftgate were items that we really enjoyed on our week-long test in Boston.
Did I mention the heads-up display? Lets not forget that and its importance for keeping your eyes on the road and not in the drivers instrument cluster.
With so many consumers upgrading to larger vehicles, the CX-9 is budget-realistic, meaning you won’t have to be payment-poor to enjoy a nice, good-looking family ride. From upscale interior accouterments or to exterior chrome fascias, the CX-9 is really a good option for many consumers. Riding on 20-inch wheels and all-season tires, Mazda’s flagship really does the job well. LED Lights, site lines, cargo space, easy-to-use infotainment and excellent safety additions make the CX-9 a great value.