The Mazda CX-9.

 Marc Grasso/BOSTON HERALD/TNS

In Grasso’s Garage this week, it’s Mazda back and better than ever. Their full size SUV, the 2023 CX-9, is exactly how they keep consumers and families coming back for more, and for good reason.

Whether price is your top priority, or dependability or appearance, Mazda really delivers. Its shark-like front fascia and outstanding reliability are what consumers want, and at this price point I can’t think of anything better.