LONDON - The suspension of traffic through the Suez Canal has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers, shipping sources said.
Container shipping companies, carrying retail goods ranging from mobile phones and designer goods to bananas, have been struggling for months with disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a surge in demand for retail goods that led to wider logistical bottlenecks around the world.
LONDON - The suspension of traffic through the Suez Canal has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers, shipping sources said.
The maritime world went into overdrive this week to dislodge one of the world's biggest ships after it got jammed in Egypt's Suez Canal, laying bare the fresh challenges the industry must navigate as mammoth vessels play an ever larger role in global trade.
United Airlines Holdings Inc. will expand domestic flights that bypass its hub airports, bucking the traditional network strategy of big U.S. carriers and extending a push to entice more leisure travelers as demand recovers.
Traditional carmakers were being dismissed as relics of the past, stubbornly clinging to combustion engines as Tesla zoomed past them in terms of technological prowess and stock market valuation. Volkswagen AG's Herbert Diess is changing that conversation.