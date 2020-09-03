U.S. automaker General Motors and Japan's Honda Motor Co have joined hands to make and sell a range of vehicles under their distinct brands in North America, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

Under the alliance, Honda and GM intend to share common vehicle platforms, including electrified and internal combustion propulsion systems.

