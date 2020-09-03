Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - American Airlines said it is preparing to begin spraying its airplane cabins with a disinfectant proven to fight COVID-19 on surfaces for up to seven days that has been granted emergency approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in Texas.