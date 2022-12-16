GM Cruise

A Cruise vehicle in San Francisco on Feb. 2.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating three crashes involving driverless taxis operated by General Motors's Cruise, just as the autonomous-vehicle division is poised to expand service.

Officials are looking into Cruise vehicles that braked suddenly -- resulting in three crashes in which human motorists rear-ended the robotaxi -- or cars that unexpectedly pulled over and stopped, according to a NHTSA document posted Friday. The agency said it's unknown if there have been accidents related to the second issue.