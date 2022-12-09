BIZ-AUTO-ROVER-REVIEW-YB

The Range Rover P530 SV.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

Although Her Royal Majesty is no longer with us, her endless love for vehicles will live on forever.

As a Range Rover connoisseur, Queen Elizabeth II owned an array of Land Rovers and Range Rovers in her life, including a 1953 Land Rover Series I as well as a 2002 Defender.