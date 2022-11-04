BIZ-AUTO-NAVIGATOR-REVIEW-YB

The Lincoln Navigator is not only upscale and luxurious, it has plenty of leg room and storage space.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

In the American luxury vehicle market, the options are vast. But when you want big and traditional luxury, only a few names come to mind.

In Grasso’s Garage this week, it’s Lincoln’s big and traditional luxury offering, the Navigator. Our tester, in the Reserve trim, offers boisterous curvatures and big space. The 2022 Lincoln Navigator is not only upscale and luxurious, but it can haul a lot of passengers with tons of leg room for all, not to mention storage space for luggage and shopping.