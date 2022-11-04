In the American luxury vehicle market, the options are vast. But when you want big and traditional luxury, only a few names come to mind.
In Grasso’s Garage this week, it’s Lincoln’s big and traditional luxury offering, the Navigator. Our tester, in the Reserve trim, offers boisterous curvatures and big space. The 2022 Lincoln Navigator is not only upscale and luxurious, but it can haul a lot of passengers with tons of leg room for all, not to mention storage space for luggage and shopping.
Powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, the 440 horsepower engine has plenty of power to get up and go. With 510 pound-feet of torque and a 10-speed transmission, the Navigator is big and healthy. Wrapped in Infinite Black with a Black Onyx and wood offset interior, the Navigator is a perfect “black-tie” vehicle.
Heads-up display, automatic running boards, and first and second row massaging seats that are heated and ventilated are some additional features our Navigator tester provided. Lincoln Co-Pilot 2.0 is standard and has driver assistance and technology similar to its competition, the Cadillac Escalade.
Also included is active park assist, 360 degree camera, reverse brake assist, auto high-beams, pre-collision warning and blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist and much more. The Navigator comes in five trim levels: Standard, Reserve, Reserve L, Black Label and Black Label L. Prices start at $77,000 and option up to $109,000. Our tester was middle of the road, which was really nice for the price point under $100,000.
Lincoln’s goal has always been to utilize Ford’s excellence in crafting, designing and engineering exceptional vehicles that consumers can afford. With the Navigator as its flagship, its comfort, design and aesthetics certainly are no match for the competition.
In a fashion typical of big vehicles, the Navigator has some top heavy tendencies, but nothing unmanageable. We understand the Navigator’s appeal. Drivers enjoy the ride height, space and the looks, not to mention the massaging seats!