It’s about time. Mercedes-Benz has finally done an overdue redesign on its ever-popular C-Class. This week in Grasso’s Garage: the C300 4Matic.
Seeing the multiple improvements on the 2022 C300, all we can think to say is, What took you so long? As with other Mercedes-Benz vehicles we have tested recently, we notice a 2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine paired with a mild-hybrid operation. Its 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque are matched with a 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission. Eco start/stop and 4Matic all-wheel drive was standard.
Changing the configuration of the interior is a 11.9-inch center-stack touchscreen infotainment system with MBUX, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation and a Burmester 3D Surround Sound System. Augmented video, heads-up display, interior mood lighting, driver-assist safety features and parking assist were just some of the features also available that we enjoyed on our week-long test.
With its $45,000 base price tag, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is known for its economical interior features and its stylish exterior. While riding on 19-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels, that is true, but its style also leaks to the interior. With AMG power red and black seats, metal trim and a carbon fiber-like offsetting interior, the C-Class just became much more appealing. Panorama roof, acoustic glass, Sirius XM, and heated and ventilated seats and illuminated door sills are more options we enjoyed on our C-Class tester.
With a four-year/50,000-mile warranty, 24-hour roadside assistance and really good gas mileage, the C-Class is a great option for consumers in the small sedan market. With over $15,000 in options, the C-Class allows you to make it your own — as presentable, comfortable or appearing as you prefer. Having owned a 2009 C-350 AMG owner in the past, we can say the C-Class has come a long way!