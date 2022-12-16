BIZ-AUTO-MERCEDES-REVIEW-YB

The Mercedes Benz C300.

 Marc Grasso/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/TNS

It’s about time. Mercedes-Benz has finally done an overdue redesign on its ever-popular C-Class. This week in Grasso’s Garage: the C300 4Matic.

Seeing the multiple improvements on the 2022 C300, all we can think to say is, What took you so long? As with other Mercedes-Benz vehicles we have tested recently, we notice a 2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine paired with a mild-hybrid operation. Its 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque are matched with a 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission. Eco start/stop and 4Matic all-wheel drive was standard.