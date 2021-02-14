The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is taking to highway message boards to to say "Happy Valentine's Day."
The message boards feature a heart and messages like "NO ONE TO LOVE?" "UR SEAT BELT WILL HOLD YOU" and "U CAN'T HURRY LOVE."
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for visiting!
For full access, please log in, register your subscription or subscribe.
Try for 99¢ a month for two months, cancel or pause anytime.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is taking to highway message boards to to say "Happy Valentine's Day."
The message boards feature a heart and messages like "NO ONE TO LOVE?" "UR SEAT BELT WILL HOLD YOU" and "U CAN'T HURRY LOVE."