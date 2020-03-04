With plans to expand commuter rail service between Boston and Manchester picking up steam in the past five years, some state and federal officials are working together with the hopes of making it a reality.
On Wednesday, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, announced a bill she has filed that seeks to get sparks flying. The Capital Investment Grant Program Improvement Act seeks to set aside money to connect smaller cities like Manchester and Nashua to existing passenger rail in larger cities.
The bill would make it easier for the state to land federal money for the project once a development phase is complete, according to Hassan.
In July, a state law passed to allow the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to seek federal grants and to use turnpike toll spending for the development phase of the project.
The department has selected a firm to develop engineering, environmental and financial analyses to advance the longstanding project. The firm cannot be identified until negotiations are complete, according to Eileen Meaney, a spokesman for NHDOT.
“Bringing passenger rail from Boston to Nashua and Manchester would boost our economy, helping to support our businesses, keep and attract more young people to our state, and create new jobs — not to mention reduce traffic on I-93,” Hassan said in a statement.
The plan has yielded debate about whether the economic benefits would outweigh the costs. NH Business for Rail Expansion, a statewide nonpartisan business coalition, formed to support the effort.
A 2015 study estimates the rail would attract 668,000 weekday riders, as well as bring 5,600 permanent jobs, 3,600 residential units and new commercial development to the state. A recent survey conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center indicated that 75.5% of residents are in support of rail, according to the coalition.
“There are tremendous economic benefits that would be derived from this proposal,” said E.J. Powers, a spokesman for the group.
The bill “is a positive sign for the continued support and it really helps pave the way for the realization of the project,” he said.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) commuter rail service runs between Boston and Lowell, Mass. New Hampshire officials’ plan calls for stops in Nashua, at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and in downtown Manchester. Service north of Lowell stopped in 1967, according to a 2015 report on the project.
Hassan’s bill seeks to raise funding for the Capital Investment Grant project from $2.3 billion to $3.3 billion per year, which could help the commuter rail plan.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess support the plan.
“Commuter rail for Manchester and Nashua and the Manchester Airport would help us build a stronger economy for the state of New Hampshire and generate tax revenue,” Donchess said of the project.
Since last year, significant progress has been made on the project, he said.
“The bill would make finding federal funding more likely and that would be a big plus,” Donchess said.
Not all groups are on board, including Americans for Prosperity New Hampshire.
The group believes the entire state shouldn’t have to pay for the rail for those who would use it, according to Greg Moore, state director.
“We should not ask the taxpayers to make a huge investment in a commuter rail line that will then require an ongoing, enormous subsidy in order to continue in operation,” he said.
He said he is familiar with Hassan’s bill.
“New Hampshire taxpayers pay federal taxes as well,” Moore said. “It is not like this money falls from the sky somewhere.”