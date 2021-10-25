Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla cars for end of 2022 Reuters Oct 25, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hertz said on Monday the car rental firm has ordered 100,000 Tesla Inc cars for delivery by the end of 2022 as it invests to build the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America.Tesla shares were up 4% at $946.32 before the bell.Hertz had filed for bankruptcy protection last year as travel demand sank during the height of the pandemic and talks with creditors failed to provide relief.It was rescued by a group of investors including Knighthead Capital Management, Certares Opportunities and Apollo Capital Management. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPolice: Husband of missing NH woman confesses to killing her, human remains found in vanUncles plead for sister to disclose her missing son's whereaboutsAuto review: The 2022 Toyota Tundra is the first truly competitive Japanese full-size pickupDriver crashed on I-293 before arrest at Merrimack home, police sayManchester police investigating 'suspicious death' at Derryfield ParkDems call for Edelblut to resign after speech to fringe groupManchester takes a new approach to drug crisisConcord High School teacher gets 42 months in prison for sex crimesWoman arrested, charged with stealing dog from Walmart shopper in SomersworthAnother sober home planned for Beech Street in Manchester Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsMoose and foliage on Mount Cube108th annual BIA dinnerGoffstown Pumpkin Regatta2021 Deerfield Fair2021 Footrace for the Fallen