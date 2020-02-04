LONDONDERRY -- After years of public hearings, design, and permitting work, the Federal Highway Administration has approved the Exit 4A project, paving the way for the start of eminent domain acquisitions, selecting a contractor and construction.
In a Monday letter to New Hampshire Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan, FHWA Environmental Program Manager Jamison Sikora said the administration has approved the final environmental impact study (FEIS) and record of decision for the project.
“This action represents design concept approval and environmental clearance for this project,” Sikora says in the letter.
“It’s pretty momentous,” said Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith. “This has been in the works now for 30 years.”
While the new highway exit off Interstate 93 will be located in Londonderry, between Exits 4 and 5, it will also involve significant roadway infrastructure improvements in neighboring Derry.
State officials signed off on the plan in September after several public input sessions. It’s estimated to cost $56.8 million, with buy-in from Derry and Londonderry, with each town committed to spend $5 million each.
Woodmont Commons developer Michael Kettenbach said the new exit promises economic development for the area, now that about 200 acres of his land on the east side of the highway is up for grabs.
“We’ve always had the caveat that we have to wait until the exit is approved before we can make any commitments on the property. This will allow us to start planning on the east side now,” Kettenbach said. “There are numerous parties who are interested, and now we can start those negotiations.”
Kettenbach said he is providing a 10-acre easement through his property as part of the design of the exit. He said he’s excited about the process moving forward.
“I think this is a home run for the area,” Kettenbach said.
He said he could not name which parties have expressed interest in the property so far, but the property was part of a pitch by the state Department of Business and Economic Development for Amazon to locate its second headquarters to in 2017.
Traffic from the highway will be directed eastward into Derry via Folsom Road, which will need to be significantly widened to handle the increase in traffic. As a result, many homes and businesses along that road are being acquired by the state via eminent domain, including the Salvation Army of Greater Derry, which bought its property in the fall of 2017. Other businesses like Kelsen Brewing Company will also have to relocate in the coming years.
Additional road work will extend from Folsom Road via Tsienneto Road to Route 102.
Smith said the record of decision will be published in the federal register at the end of this month, followed by a period for appeals. Moving forward, there will be a flurry of activity from the state as it refiles its wetlands applications with the Department of Environmental Services and the Army Corps of Engineers and begins the right-of-way acquisitions.
Smith expects there will be a request for proposals for engineering and design work by April.
“With any luck we could have a shovel in the ground maybe even first quarter of next year,” Smith said.
In 2018, DOT officials said they hoped to begin construction as early as March 2020, but Smith said the environmental study period took much longer than anticipated, pushing that date out by at least a year.
“That really speaks to the inefficient and cumbersome process that now takes place on the federal level,” Smith said.
He said if 50 years ago the government wasn’t doing enough environmental impact studies, the pendulum has since swung to the opposite side. Smith said it is “astonishing” that it will have taken longer to permit and build Exit 4A than it took to permit and build the Grand Coulee Dam in Washington.
“The goal should be to strike a balance in any of these projects and I don’t think that’s what you have right now,” Smith said.
A DOT spokesman did not respond to requests for comment by press time.