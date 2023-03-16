Honda is recalling nearly a half-million cars, including many of its best-selling SUV and light vehicle models, due to what the company says are possible issues with the driver and front-passenger seat belts not latching correctly.

In a March 9 report filed to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that was posted Wednesday, Honda said that 448,613 vehicles were affected by the seat belt problem. The company estimates that 1 percent of those recalled have the seat belt defect.