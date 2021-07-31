HOOKSETT — Hari Nayar glanced at the dashboard of the Porsche Taycan parked outside Merchants Fleet headquarters and noted it had a full electrical charge capable of powering the car for 229 miles.
“Gone are the days when 100 miles on a single charge was an aspirational dream,” said Nayar, director of electric vehicles and sustainability at the fleet management company. “We’re approaching 400 miles on some vehicles, which gets me from here to D.C. You don’t want to be driving more than that in a given day anyway.”
A Tesla, a Polestar and a Chevy Volt join the Porsche — all available for employees to try — on the circular drive outside headquarters to emphasize the company’s commitment to transitioning to a world of zero tailpipe emissions.
Merchants Fleet is staking its future on electric vehicles, and that decision has reverberations for manufacturers and consumers.
The company grew out of a used car dealership that began in Hooksett in the 1960s. It employs 555 people, 164 of whom were hired this year, and it is looking to hire another 36 more. It owns $1.5 billion worth of cars, trucks, vans and limousines that it leases out to major companies across the nation.
Two years ago, the privately held company moved into its state-of-the-art 55,000-square-foot headquarters.
The company, which also has an innovation center in the Chicago area, provides a range of vehicle services to its clients such as vehicle selection, upfitting, maintenance, financing, leasing, registration and fuel management. It presides over technology that monitors vehicle condition and tracks driving behavior, fuel usage and route selection.
Merchants Fleet has ordered 12,000 of the new EV600 electric delivery van, the biggest order to date for the vehicle, which to be manufactured by BrightDrop, a General Motors company.
It has also placed a large order for next year’s Ford-150 Lightning electric truck. All told, it has orders in place for 40,000 electric vehicles.
While a Pew Research Center survey found only 7% of U.S. adults said they currently have an electric or hybrid vehicle, 39% said they were very or somewhat likely to seriously consider buying an electric vehicle the next time they are in the market.
GM has announced it will spend $35 billion on electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles through 2025 and that there are 60,000 public places to charge vehicles today, a number that will continue to grow.
As consumers notice more and more electric vehicles on the road, acceptance and demand will grow, Nayar said.
“When people see these things in the neighborhoods, it becomes real, it becomes positive, and people will say, ‘This thing can do its job,” he said.
“It’s a very, very interesting next 10 years that mankind is looking at. I see it as a societal transformation without people really realizing it.”
He predicts that present challenges in the supply of needed computer chips will be overcome and that mining will ramp up to meet the need for the raw materials required to make the batteries.
Company CEO Brendan Keegan said in a recent interview the goal is to have half of the cars it leases out on a short-term basis electric by 2025, 2030 for those it leases out long term.
Associated with this electrification push will be overall growth in the number of vehicles it leases, or “leased assets,” he said.
“The way a company like us is measured is by leased assets,” Keegan said. “The last three years we have tripled in size. Over the next five years we’ll triple again. We’re very fortunate to be bringing in UPS, Fedex, Terminix and other household names.”
Electric vehicles can be more expensive than gas-fueled cars at the time of purchase, but are cheaper to maintain and fuel. And they will come down in price, Keegan said.
“Think of the very first flat screen TV, almost all of us paid over $1,000,” he said. “As many more were produced, production and manufacturing costs came down.
“Now you can go to Target or Walmart and buy them for $200 to $300.”
Many companies will install their own charging stations.
Keegan said that while electric vehicles are currently more popular in Europe than they are in United States, they simply represent the future both foreign and domestic.
“Electric vehicles and our vision as a company really line up,” he said. “We’re trying to do the best for our clients and the electric future is healthy for our company and for the planet. We want to be the most electric company in the industry.”