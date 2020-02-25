NEWINGTON — Officials for the New Hampshire Air National Guard said on Tuesday the planes people have noticed flying overhead on the Seacoast are with the Italian Air Force.
People in Portsmouth, Dover and Berwick, Maine, have been commenting on social media about the fighter jets since Sunday, saying they have been shaking buildings in the region.
Tech Sgt. Aaron Vezeau, a public affairs specialist with the New Hampshire Air National Guard, said on Tuesday that Portsmouth Development Authority and Port City Air are the organizations overseeing the arrival, support and departure of the planes, which have been using Portsmouth International Airport at Pease as a technical stop.
The New Hampshire Air National Guard is not involved with the transient military flights from Italy.
According to a Port City Air spokesman, two Italian KC-76s and six Italian Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets have arrived over the past few days.