For more than two decades, officials at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport have tried to lure JetBlue Airways.
Now it could finally happen: Last week Spirit Airlines agreed to a $3.8 million buyout from JetBlue, which would help create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.
New Hampshire is the only New England state without flights offered by JetBlue. The airline operates out of Boston and Worcester, Mass., Burlington, Vt., Hartford, Conn., Portland, Maine and Providence, R.I.
Spirit began flying out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in October, offering flights to Florida and South Carolina. It’s currently flying from Manchester to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Myrtle Beach and offers seasonal flights to Tampa and Fort Myers.
Spirit and JetBlue are expected to conclude the regulatory process and close the transaction no later than the first half of 2024, according to a news release.
Spirit Airlines will continue business as usual out of MHT, said Airport Director Ted Kitchens. Other carriers in Manchester include American, Southwest and United. Southwest, which also began flying out of Boston in 2009, is the largest.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, passenger traffic had declined for 14 straight years, from a high of 4.3 million in 2005 to 1.7 million in 2019. Higher-than-average fares, lack of nonstop flights, and fewer carriers and destinations are seen as some of the reasons.
Efforts to get JetBlue at MHT started in 2001 — two years before JetBlue started offering flights at Logan International Airport in Boston. After choosing Boston, JetBlue said it wouldn’t consider Manchester for at least another two years.
JetBlue is now Logan’s largest carrier.
“There have certainly been efforts to get JetBlue here at the airport for a very long time,” Kitchens said.
Airport officials have previously said they had been talking to JetBlue about once a year.
In 2016, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes met with then Sen. Kelly Ayotte and airport officials to talk about options for flying out of the airport.
Former Airport Director Mark Brewer spoke of how JetBlue could help MHT better compete with Boston during a 2013 meeting on the airport.
“JetBlue is everywhere in the New England area but New Hampshire. They told us it’s not a matter of if, it’s when (they will locate here),” Brewer said at the time.
Kitchens said it is too early to tell how the merger might impact the airport, but Spirit has been happy with its reception here in the Granite State.
“They are doing really well,” he said. ‘They are making a strong commitment here in the market.
The Tampa and Fort Myers flights will return seven days a week this winter, Kitchens said. Previously, Tampa flights were three days a week and Fort Myers was four days a week.
Over the summer, Spirit upgraded flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to larger Airbus 321 aircraft, which increased the number of Spirit seat by 15%, according to the airport.
The merger announcement came after Spirit canceled its $2.7 billion sale to Frontier. This could prompt Frontier to fly out of Manchester.
Scott Milne, president of Milne Travel, an independent travel management company with a location in Manchester, said he expected federal regulators to take a close look at the merger. Frontier and Spirit were more on equal footing, he said.
“I think it made more sense for consumers for Spirit and Frontier to get together and continue as an ultra low-cost carrier,” he said. “JetBlue has really become a legacy airline instead of being a low-cost carrier.”
He thinks losing Spirit as an ultra low-cost carrier would be a “net loss” for Manchester if the merger is approved. The company says there is a high demand for Spirit tickets because of the lower cost, but fewer options for canceled flights can create problems for those traveling.
JetBlue has an alliance with American Airlines for flights and reward points.
Debt restructuring at the airport has helped lower landing fees and the overall cost for airlines to do business at the airport, which could help the airport compete more with Boston and others in the region.
“The best thing we can do is continue to fly the Spirit brand so when the two airlines can start comparing markets then Manchester shows up at the very top of the market to keep,” Kitchens said.