JetBlue

A JetBlue plane taxis outside of Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

 Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg

The Justice Department and Department of Transportation are expected to take action as soon as Tuesday to block JetBlue Airways' $3.8 billion merger with Spirit Airlines, according to people familiar with the case.

The Justice Department is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit in federal court, alleging that the elimination of Spirit would increase ticket prices and decrease options for travelers, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing case. The Department of Transportation is expected to begin a parallel proceeding to block the transfer of Spirit's airline operating certificate as incompatible with the public interest, the people said.

Bloomberg's Alan Levin and Todd Shields contributed to this report.