Lania Rittenhouse of Spirit Airlines gives a thumbs-up to Jon Vollmar of Naples, Fla., who was the first passenger to deplane from Spirit’s inaugural flight to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester in October. Spirit Airlines Inc. on Thursday agreed to a $3.8 billion buyout offer from low-cost rival JetBlue Airways Corp.
Spirit Airlines Inc. on Thursday agreed to a $3.8 billion buyout offer from low-cost rival JetBlue Airways Corp, ending a drawn-out battle for the carrier whose acquisition would help create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.
The victory for JetBlue comes after Spirit canceled its $2.7 billion sale to Frontier Group Holdings, but the potential combination is expected to kick off a fight with antitrust regulators.
JetBlue's offer price of at least $33.50 per share represents a premium of nearly 38% to the last closing price of Spirit shares. Including a "ticking fee," or small monthly payments to Spirit shareholders from January next year until the deal is completed, the offer can go up to $34.15 per share.
Spirit Airlines began flying out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in October, offering flights to Florida and South Carolina. It's currently flying from Manchester to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Myrtle Beach and offers seasonal flights to Tampa and Fort Myers.
Spirit shares were up nearly 5% before the bell as investors cheered the end of a takeover saga that began in April.
JetBlue rose 1%, while Frontier was 1.6% higher.
Both carriers were locked in a bidding war to create a combined airline that will better compete with legacy U.S. carriers at a time when the industry faces a labor crunch and high jet fuel costs.
Spirit had in February agreed to a $2.9 billion offer from Frontier before JetBlue jumped into the fray with in April. Despite JetBlue's better terms, Spirit had pushed for a merger with Bill Franke backed-Frontier, citing antitrust concerns with a potential JetBlue tie-up.
But it could not muster investor support for the deal and was forced to delay a shareholder vote on the proposed acquisition four times. At the latest meet that was set for Thursday, Spirit shareholders were expected to vote against a merger with Frontier, Reuters had reported.
Spirit canceled the merger with Frontier without giving details on results of the shareholder meet.
The outcome is a setback for Franke, who was instrumental in starting the talks with Spirit last year. Franke's airline-focused buyout firm, Indigo Partners, is a major shareholder in Frontier.