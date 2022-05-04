KEENE — With federal funds on the way, Keene city officials say they are ready to start phase one of the Transportation Heritage Trail project that will improve trail connectivity in the city for pedestrians, bicycles, scooters and wheelchairs.
“Nationally we spent 50 years building infrastructure centered around the car, with roadways and highways that put no thought into bicycles or pedestrians at all,” City Engineer Don Lussier said Tuesday.
“It’s going to take a while to fix that,” he added.
The project will extend and upgrade 4,100 feet of an old railway bed enabling several connections to already existing trails into Walpole, Brattleboro, Vt., and into Massachusetts.
Lussier said the trail will be paved with stone dust.
“It’s pretty durable and easy to maintain. It’s really suitable for wheelchairs,” Lussier said. “It compacts really well to make some really nice durable surface, ADA compliant, so wheelchairs, scooters and of course bicycles.”
Last year, with aid from U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, the project was appropriated $394,800 in a federal spending bill.
Tuesday, Kuster met with city officials at the trail off Marlboro Street in Keene.
Lussier said design of the project will take place this summer and winter.
“Fingers crossed we should be able to start construction next season,” Lussier said.
The trail is located on state-owned former railway beds and is being spearheaded by city staff, the Bike/Pedestrian Path Advisory Committee and Pathways for Keene, a nonprofit that raises money for trail projects in Keene.
“We talk about recreational uses but also more importantly this is going to be alternate transportation by the connections people can use to go to work,” Keene Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said.
Further phases of the project include a bridge over Route 101 so cyclists can travel safely to and from neighboring Swanzey.
City officials are working to fund the $3 million project through grants and donations.
“This is also part of a bigger trail that goes from Brattleboro all the way to Mount Monadnock — 42, 43 miles long. This is the only section that has not been completed yet,” Frank Richter of Pathways for Keene told Kuster.
Kuster told the project leaders she sees projects like this as COVID-silver linings.
“I think the exciting thing coming out of COVID is the combination — the economic development of bringing funding to these communities like Keene but also I just really like the wellness aspect, the recreation, families getting out. It drives its own type of economic energy around bike trails,” Kuster said.