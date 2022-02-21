 Skip to main content
Lake landing: Ice runway attracts pilots to Alton Bay

In flight

The Alton Bay Ice Runway was bustling with activity on Sunday.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

ALTON

I t’s been in use for nearly 70 summers, but in winter, the Alton Bay Seaplane Base has become the coolest runway in the lower 48 states. It’s a place you can check off a bucket-list item, hone a rarely used skill set and, if you have the time, find a “$600 hamburger.”

Pilots Stephanie and Sean Pratt of Lee flew from Rochester to Alton on Sunday in a Cessna 185 Skywagon. The ice runway is a favorite stop for them, made more special because they bring their German shepherd, Eddie, along for the ride.

Cessna 185 Skywagon

Sean and Stephanie Pratt of Lee with their dog, Eddie, and their Cessna 185 Skywagon at the Alton Bay Ice Runway on Sunday.

“This is awesome,” said Stephanie, who made her first ice runway landing on Sunday. “This is why you live in New Hampshire.”

Operated by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, the ice runway is a plowed, weather-and conditions-permitting landing strip in Alton Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee. Its airport designator is “B18,” said Airport Manager Jason Leavitt.

B18 is the only ice runway in the continental United States that is charted by the Federal Aviation Administration, a designation it has had since the 1970s, said Paul LaRochelle, who was airport manager for a dozen years before Leavitt came on in 2022.

The runway is an extension of the vision of the late Judson Downing, a U.S. Army Air Corps aviator who, after returning to Alton Bay after World War II, convinced state officials to open a seaplane base there.

In the 1960s, the ice runway was maintained by volunteers, said LaRochelle, an Alton selectman. The runway appeared on FAA charts in the 1970s.

By the early 2000s, the volunteers were getting fewer. The state reached out for new blood, including to LaRochelle, a remodeling contractor. LaRochelle and volunteers got the ice runway back into shape, albeit within the constraints imposed by Mother Nature. He noted that since 2010, there were three years when there was no runway at all because of ice quality.

The 2022 ice runway opened on Feb. 6 and has been intermittently open since then. On Sunday, the runway was packed with pilots and planes while also serving as a visual backdrop for the Alton Winter Carnival.

Sean Collins, eastern regional manager for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, which has over 2,000 members in the Granite State, said the runway attracts many visitors to Alton Bay, and the pilots will probably buy aviation fuel on their way home at the Laconia municipal airport, he said.

After securing their planes, the pilots will explore the restaurants and businesses around Alton Bay, he said, and some will seek out what amounts to that “$600 hamburger.”

Pilots love their planes and they love to fly them, Collins explained. But while landing at the Alton Bay Ice Runway is free, flying is a costly pursuit, even if a burger at the destination is only a few bucks.

B18 poker chip

Carl Indriago of Marshfield, Mass., proudly displays his “B18” poker chip, which he received Sunday after landing at the Alton Bay Ice Runway for the first time. B18 is the FAA airport designator for the ice runway.

A technical challenge

Collins said the ice runway challenges a pilot’s skills, adding that the runway is made “enticing” to them by the perceived safety benefits of its being overseen by both the state DOT and FAA.

Alton first-timer Carl Indriago, a flight instructor from Marshfield, Mass., said he flew into the ice runway because it was the most unique way to have Matt Moran of Brockton go through the “checkout” process for Moran to fly their aviation club’s Grumman AA1A trainer.

“Of course I was scared,” Indriago said, adding “If you’re not scared as a pilot, you’re doing something wrong.”

He equated landing on ice to a “soft field water landing” in a seaplane where the important thing is “controlling the yaw” (the side-to-side pivot of the airplane).

Pilot Steve Schapiro

Pilot Steve Schapiro of Lambertville, N.J., covers the engine of his 1968 Piper Cherokee Arrow a short while after landing Sunday at the Alton Bay Ice Runway.

Steve Schapiro of Lambertville, N.J., made his first landing on the ice Sunday in a 1968 Piper Cherokee Arrow that his dad bought new from the dealer.

The communications director at the New Jersey Department of Transportation, Schapiro flew some 250 miles to the Granite State to write an article for the General Aviation News website.

“For me, it was challenging to keep a little power and speed in,” he said. “You want to land as slow as you can — just above stall speed — because you don’t have any brakes.”

LakesNews@unionleader.com

