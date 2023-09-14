2023 North American International Auto Show

The showroom floor during the 2023 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.  

 Nic Antaya/Bloomberg

A looming strike deadline set by the United Auto Workers is on lot of minds as the North American International Auto Show gets underway this week in Detroit, but few people on the show floor are talking about it.

Facing a Thursday night deadline, the UAW and Detroit's three legacy carmakers are staring at possible labor action just as the eyes of the industry are focused on the Motor City's annual car party. That's cast an undeniable pall on the displays of sheet metal and the visitors who've flocked to the trade show, which opens to the public on Sept. 16.

2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon truck at the 2023 Detroit auto show.  