The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will have to dip further into its reserves to balance its fiscal year 2024 budget, to account for a significant dip in ridership that agency leadership says will likely never recover to anywhere near pre-pandemic levels.

Citing the lack of growth in ridership since March 2022, Chief Financial Officer Mary O’Hara recommended an approach that would allow the T to assume $418 million in fare revenue, far lower than what was initially considered for next year’s budget planning.