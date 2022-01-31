Manchester-Boston Regional Airport saw nearly 50% more passengers last year than in 2020 but still has a long way to go to surpass 2019 numbers.
The airport reported 944,147 total passengers in 2021, up 48.7% from the 634,841 passengers in 2020. In 2020, the airline industry experienced a 95% drop in demand over a three-week period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Passenger totals remain 44.4% down from 2019, according to statistics provided by the airport. In 2019, the airport had 1,698,109 passengers.
“It has been a very positive recovery,” said Airport Director Ted Kitchens. “We still have some more ground to make up.”
He hopes the airport surpasses 2019 passenger counts this year by the fall.
Airports across the country are having similar recoveries, though some have fared better than others.
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport saw a 53.29% increase as of September.
Portland International Jetport saw a 115% increase in total passengers
Logan International Airport in Boston saw a 71.6% increase as of November 2021.
Passenger numbers at Manchester-Boston started to pick up in February 2021, according to Kitchens.
So far this year, the airport has faced several challenges including a spike in the omicron variant, winter storms and the rollout of 5G phone service.
“You’ve seen some airline CEOs say that the omicron variant impacted the bookings in December for January travel,” Kitchens said. “The January bookings for future travel are almost back to the pre-omicron variant activity. It is not quite there yet, but it is getting closer.”
He expects the upcoming year to mirror 2021 with a strong growth pattern starting in February and continuing through the summer months.
In October, Manchester started offering new flights by Spirit Airlines — the first new carrier in 17 years. The ultra low-cost carrier offers flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. Starting April 20, Spirit will begin flying to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Other airport carriers are American, Southwest and United.
“Hopefully the market will find the fare between Southwest, Spirit, United and American that works for them and we fill out those airplanes,” Kitchens said.
In 2020, the airport brought in a record number of cargo shipments totaling about 211.5 million pounds. The number dipped to about 207.2 million pounds in 2021.
Major shipments of personal protective equipment help boost the 2020 numbers.
The Manchester airport announced in February it landed a deal with Maryland-based Aeroterm to build a 64,000-square-foot cargo facility right off the runway. Recently, vacant hangars were torn down to make way for the new structure.
“We are waiting for the construction season to begin,” Kitchens said. “If everything goes well, that is something that will open in October. So we really see the full year of impact associated with that.”
Kitchens said the recovery has been led by leisure travel.
An increase in passenger traffic will help boost capacity of existing carriers and might lure new ones, he said.
“It’s all going to depend on how the market responds to the opportunities that are presented to them by all four carriers out of Manchester,” Kitchens said.
Earlier this month, United suspended flights to Washington Dulles International Airport. The airline still offers flights to Newark.
“That is going to be a lot of the business travel,” Kitchens said. “I think that is going to be the big story in 2022. Does that business traveler come back? And when do they come back? That is going to be the key.”