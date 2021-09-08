For nearly three years, Ted Kitchens has worked to reverse more than a decade of passenger declines at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Now the airport director has a team of business leaders and a new nonprofit helping to achieve the goal. The New Hampshire Commerce Corridor, a coalition of seven chambers of commerce in the capital and southern regions of the state, announced Wednesday the formation of the Air Service Support and Enhancement Team or ASSET.
The organization formed after more than a year of work to support the airport in expanding air service and increasing the number of flights.
The group will serve as grant partner for the airport and has touted early success in helping it land a $450,000 federal grant to support the addition of Spirit Airlines, which announced in June it will launch regular nonstop flights to four Florida destinations. The flights start next month.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, passenger traffic had declined for 14 straight years, from a high of 4.3 million in 2005 to 1.7 million in 2019. Higher-than-average fares, lack of nonstop flights and fewer carriers and destinations are seen as some of the reasons.
“Returning the airport to the previous traffic level we enjoyed in the early 2000s is a core goal of mine and the entire team at the airport,” Kitchens said. “It is important to understand that this is a long, complicated process.”
Debt restructuring has allowed airlines to reduce costs by 25%.
“We want all of our airlines to grow and expand their footprint here out of Manchester,” Kitchens said.
He called groups such as ASSET critical to the growth of an airport.
“Communities across the country are vying for the same air service,” Kitchens said. “For far too long the airport has not had a partner by our side so we have been at a disadvantage when it comes to other communities at the air service development table.”
Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber, called the airport a major economic driver of the state’s economy.
“More flights and passengers out of Manchester means more jobs, business growth and economic output in New Hampshire,” he said.
The organization, which will be run by a board of directors, will seek money from private sources, corporations and possible municipal and economic development funding sources. Some of its incentives will include marketing support, station startup costs and minimum revenue guarantees, according to Skelton.
Many similar nonprofits exist across the country. Kitchens began approaching the business groups about the partnership two years ago.
While Spirit will launch next month, Delta Airlines pulled service in May 2020. Delta has removed signs located around the airport, but MHT is still listed on its website.
Kitchen hopes the airline will return, but doesn’t think it will be anytime soon.
“There is still a strong market here for them,” Kitchens said. “We’ll welcome them back with open arms, and in their eyes they are probably thinking a few years. They are working on their core 50 airports.”
Kitchens said there are only about 10 carriers the airport can try to lure, including the four operating out of the airport: American, Spirit, Southwest and United.
“We are having conversations with every airline out there,” he said.
One challenge is the number of passengers from New Hampshire choosing to fly out of Boston’s Logan International Airport or other airports, known in the industry as “leakage,” said Donna Morris, president and CEO of the Greater Salem Chamber.
Of 36,000 Salem residents who flew in 2019, 31,000 chose to fly out of Logan, or 86%, Morris said. ASSET will help make the airport more competitive and increase the number of options for those flying, she said.
“If the airport were to hold onto just 50% of the demand that is leaking to other airports, it is estimated that 640 jobs would be created, $20.8 million in labor income would be generated, $71.6 million would be recaptured in additional economic output that is currently going to other states,” she said.
The airport would see an additional $91 million in revenues from concessions, retail, parking and car rentals.
“This would help further reduce airline operating costs and in turn attract more airline activity,” Morris said.
The following chambers support the effort: Greater Manchester, Greater Nashua, Greater Concord, Greater Salem, Greater Derry-Londonderry, Greater Merrimack and Souhegan Valley and Greater Hudson.