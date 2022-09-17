US-NEWS-MBTA-PLANNING-FOR-RED-AND-1-YB.jpg

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak addresses the media regarding the work on the Orange Line at Community College Station on Tuesday.

 Chris Christo/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Work is wrapping up this weekend on the Orange Line to prepare for its reopening on Monday, but the MBTA is planning to quickly move on to repairing two other subway lines.

The D Branch of the Green Line, from Riverside to Kenmore stations, will be closed for a total of 27 days, between Sept. 24 and Oct. 30, and parts of the Red Line will close for six days in early October.