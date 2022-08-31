The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) which oversees the MBTA has not been using its available resources as effectively as it could to address issues within the MBTA rail system, officials from the Federal Transit Administration found.

According to the agency’s 90-page report, the DPU is still working to address the FTA’s 2019 findings regarding staffing and technical capacity. Although the DPU has “significantly increased” its staff since 2019, the state organization is not supporting “field observations, audits, and inspections of MBTA’s rail transit system,” the FTA said.