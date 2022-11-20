US-NEWS-MBTA-SHOULD-ELECTRIFY-MODERNIZE-COMMUTER-1-YB.jpg

MBTA Commuter Rail train awaits to leave Greenbush station on December 25, 2020 in Scituate, Mass.  

 Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

A new report makes the case for transforming part of the commuter rail into a regional network that would be electrified, have frequent all-day service, and extend to New Hampshire.

“Modernizing the Lowell Line,” a new report from advocacy group TransitMatters, lays out the advantages of updating the MBTA’s fifth-busiest commuter rail line and its second-busiest feeding North Station.