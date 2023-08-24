US-NEWS-MBTA-CLOSE-PART-RED-LINE-1-YB.jpg

The MBTA plans to shut down part of the Red Line in October. 

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald

The MBTA plans to shut down part of the slow-zone-riddled Red Line for 16 days in October, to accelerate track repairs that would have otherwise taken six months to complete, the agency’s general manager said on Thursday.

Shuttle buses will replace train service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations, from Saturday, Oct. 14, to Sunday, Oct. 29. The entire Mattapan Line, a trolley service that forms part of the Red Line, will also be closed during that time.