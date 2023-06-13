Merchants Fleet to add EV600 electric vehicles to mix

Merchants Fleet plans to add 12,600 EV600 electric vehicles as part of a sustainability plan. This new van by BrightDrop, a new General Motors company, is expected to hit the road in 2023.

Ram's forthcoming all-electric ProMaster commercial van has another buyer.

Merchants Fleet, a New Hampshire fleet management and rental provider, has agreed to purchase 12,500 of the battery-electric vans "over the next several years," according to a news release. The electric van will make its debut later this year, becoming the first full EV from Stellantis NV in North America. The automaker by 2030 expects EVs to represent 40% of its commercial sales mix, and it wants to be the world's largest light-commercial vehicle manufacturer.

