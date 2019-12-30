MERRIMACK — Local residents will start off the new year with a little extra cash in their pockets. Beginning Wednesday, motorists will no longer have to pay the 50-cent toll at Exit 11 along the F.E. Everett Turnpike.
“I could not be more excited. This is a great New Year’s gift to the residents of Merrimack,” said State Rep. Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack. “It has been 30 years coming, and we are so thrilled it is finally coming to fruition.”
Last month, Gov. Chris Sununu and members of the Executive Council voted to eliminate the Exit 11 tolls.
Although the Exit 12 toll booth off the F.E. Everett Turnpike was removed several years ago, Merrimack still had exit ramp tolls at Exits 11 and 10. Despite the Exit 11 tolls now being eliminated, the Exit 10 tolls remain in place.
Sen. Shannon Chandley, who introduced Senate Bill 300 to remove the Exit 11 tollbooth, said earlier that even though about 20 exit ramps have been added to the turnpike since Merrimack had its three tollbooths implemented, none of those have tolls associated with them.
“I have heard from a number of Merrimack residents who are absolutely ecstatic that this is finally happening,” Hinch said of the Exit 11 tolls being eliminated.
Richard Arcand, program specialist with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said temporary signs have been installed at the toll plazas to inform residents that they no longer have to pay the fee. More permanent signage should be in place this week, he said.
“Right now we are going to change the signage and ask everyone to go through lane one at a slower speed,” said Arcand.
There is currently no immediate plan to demolish or remove the actual toll plazas at Exit 11, he said.
It will take further action by the Legislature to physically remove the tollbooths, according to Hinch, who said he expects that action will take place in 2020.
“This has been an issue for many years in Merrimack,” State Rep. Rosemarie Rung, D-Merrimack, said on Monday. “But I think this year we brought more of an urgency with new representatives and new voices to get some attention.”
Rung said she is thrilled that so many people worked so hard to raise awareness and finally bring some fairness to Merrimack residents who have been burdened with several tolls for so many years. “I was really happy because this was one of my campaign goals. It has been such a long process,” she said, thanking Chandley and Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli for their work in the initiative.
“I am crossing this accomplishment off my bucket list,” Pignatelli said in a recent statement. “Thank you to the many people, including town leaders, state elected officials and my fellow councilors for seeing the unfairness in this situation and joining me in this solution.”
Town Councilor Bill Boyd said Wednesday’s change at the Exit 11 toll booths has been a long time coming, adding he is pleased that Merrimack commuters and local residents will have some rate relief.
“It is a feel good moment, no doubt,” he said.
With this now in place, Boyd said, the town will now work to improve traffic controls at Exit 11 and focus on traffic flow along the Daniel Webster Highway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.