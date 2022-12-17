FILE PHOTO: A man checks in his luggage at the American Airlines check-in counter at Philadelphia International Airport

A man checks in his luggage at the American Airlines check-in counter at Philadelphia International Airport on Dec. 9, 2013.

 Mark Makela/REUTERS/FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON - Mesa Airlines said late Saturday it is finalizing an agreement to operate regional flights for United Airlines after an announcement it will wind down flights for American Airlines early next year.

In a memo sent to employees and provided to Reuters by the company, Mesa Air Group Chief Executive Jonathan Ornstein said the Arizona-based carrier is "finalizing a new agreement with United which would transition all CRJ900s currently flying for American Eagle to United Express." The CRJ900 is a regional jet made by Canada's Bombardier Inc that has around 75 seats.