Twice-weekly flights soon will be offered between Manchester and Raleigh-Durham International Airport by a startup carrier — Avelo Airlines.
Haven’t heard of it? The company — pronounced uh-VELL-o — launched in April 2021 and is expanding its reach as it acquires more planes. The flights at MHT will begin on April 21.
This will be the airport's only flight to North Carolina.
Avelo is the second new airline to choose Manchester in less than two years. Spirit Airlines debuted at MHT in October 2021, becoming the first new carrier to fly out of the airport in 17 years. The airport also is served by American, United and Southwest, which is the dominant carrier at the airport.
Travis Christ, head of marketing for Avelo, introduced the company as a “low-cost, value-oriented airline,” flying to smaller airports. About 95% of its bookings are for leisure travel.
“Avelo is one of America’s newest and fastest-growing low-fare airlines,” he said.
The seats on the company’s Boeing 737 Next Generation jets range from 149 to 189 seats.
“So these are the big jets, not regional jets,” Christ said during a news conference Wednesday morning at the airport.
Raleigh-Durham (RDU) is a base for Avelo, with 10 destinations available from there. The company also announced flights to Rochester, New York, and Memphis, Tennessee, from its RDU base on Wednesday. Overall, the company serves 40 destinations.
The Manchester flights will be offered on Thursdays and Sundays with introductory one-way fares starting at $39. Like other ultra low-cost airlines, Avelo has a whole host of fees for everything from baggage to seat selection.
Fees for carry-on and checked bags would likely range between $40 and $50 depending on the flight, while personal items that can fit under a seat are free. Other fees such as an “electronic carrier usage charge” for booking online can cost up to $27.
Airport Director Ted Kitchens said conversations with Avelo started in 2020, before it even publicly launched.
“It is extremely gratifying,” Kitchens said in an interview about adding two new airlines in two years. “But we know there is still work to be done.”
The airport is about 80% to 85% back to its pre-pandemic operations, he said. About 1.3 million passengers traveled through MHT last year, an increase of 35% from 2021, according to airport statistics.
Mayor Joyce Craig said the flights will link top-notch research and medical facilities in North Carolina's Research Triangle to “the rapidly growing biotech industry in Manchester.”
United Therapeutics, which is expanding in Manchester’s Millyard, also has a major research location in the Research Triangle.
“It is sure to facilitate new partnerships that are sure to lead to new breakthroughs,” she said.
All about Avelo
Avelo was founded by Andrew Levy, who co-founded Allegiant Airlines, another ultra low-fare carrier. Allegiant has flights out of Portsmouth.
“Unbeknownst to a lot of people, Allegiant is the most profitable airline in America,” Christ said.
Levy wanted to create an airline with the model, “Inspiring Travel,” by providing lowfares to small convenient airports.
In New England, Avelo became the first commercial carrier at Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut in 2021, with six destinations to Florida. It now offers 15 destinations from New Haven.
All connections have to be booked as separate flights.
The airline, which currently operates with 15 jets, will have 20 by the end of the year. The flight schedules will be determined based on the demand.
Debt-restructuring at the airport has reduced costs for airlines looking to offer low fares out of MHT.
“The cost structure was a critical part,” Christ said. “We wouldn’t be here if the cost structure wasn’t what it has become.”
The airline is still unknown to many people.
Coincidently, Stacey Yvonne, waited in the airport’s terminal with her laptop to fly home to Raleigh after spending time visiting friends in New Hampshire. She had a layover in Baltimore on Southwest.
She’s never heard of Avelo.
She doesn’t travel to New Hampshire often, but she wouldn’t be opposed to coming back.
“I’ll definitely have to visit when it is nicer weather,” she said. “I am sure it is way more beautiful when it is nicer.”
Economic benefits
Taylor Caswell, the state business and economic affairs commissioner, said a lot of small businesses might be more apt to expand in the Granite State if there are direct flights.
“They are like, ‘I am not going to waste time flying through Midway (Chicago) to some other location. I want a direct flight.’ And we hear that from a lot of businesses,” he said. “So now we have this natural connection between our growing life sciences industry in New Hampshire, in particular Manchester, and the Research Triangle.”
He thinks business travel could be higher than expected for the airline, which has mostly leisure travel customers.
Kitchens said business travel and leisure travel are starting to blend more.
“Someone could go down Thursday, work remotely Friday, and have a long weekend and come back on that Sunday flight,” Kitchens said. “Or come back the following Thursday.”
Avelo likely will compare the MHT operation to its one in New Haven, Kitchens said.
He encouraged more people to fly local to support the market.
“We have to do a good job of supporting the service and seeing it grow,” he said.
Kitchen recommended travel to Cary, North Carolina, nestled between Durham and Raleigh.
“These are beautiful cities with lively entertainment scenes and festivals,” Kitchens said. “They are also replete with outdoor activities, which will particularly resonate with New Hampshire residents, especially when it is cold and snowy out.”
Christ expects Avelo to add more flights.
“Why couldn’t this be what we did in New Haven?” he said. “It really could be, if people respond.”