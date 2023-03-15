Avelo Airlines announcement

Twice-weekly flights soon will be offered between Manchester and Raleigh-Durham International Airport by a startup carrier — Avelo Airlines.

Haven’t heard of it? The company — pronounced uh-VELL-o — launched in April 2021 and is expanding its reach as it acquires more planes. The flights at MHT will begin on April 21.

Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, speaks at at an announcement about Avelo Airlines coming to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport at an event at the airport on March 15, 2023. Also pictured is Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Travis Christ, Avelo's head of marketing, and Airport Director Ted Kitchens.
Avelo Aircraft

Avelo flies Boeing 737 Next Generation jets, and currently has a fleet of 15 aircraft.
Passing through

Air travelers walk through a press conference about Avelo Airlines coming to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on March 15, 2023.
A map of the flights offered by Avelo

