Angela Pelio Rella of Colebrook speaks on the phone while checking on her delayed flight on the departure display at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Wednesday.

Airplanes were grounded for more than three hours Wednesday morning after an overnight FAA computer outage in the first nationwide ground stop since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I wasn’t too concerned from a safety perspective,” said Ted Kitchens, director of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. “Aviation has multiple layers of redundancy when it comes to safety and security. For me, it was more about, ‘How long is this going to go? And can they get the system back up sooner rather than later?’”

