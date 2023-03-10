BIZ-AUTO-SEQUOIA-REVIEW-YB

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is bigger and more brawny.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

As consumers continue to love monster seven-passenger SUVs, Toyota gives its flagship a much-needed overhaul. Our tester, the 4WD Sequoia Capstone Hybrid, was handsome, wrapped in Wind Chill Pearl with a piano black and white interior.

When I say big, this vehicle is a monster. As Toyota consumers continue to push the mass-market manufacturer for more and more, we notice excellence inside and out.