The MBTA will look at where else in the system a “diversion” would be appropriate to tackle long-delayed track and system repair, General Manager Steve Poftak said Sunday while touring the shuttered Orange Line with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

“We’re going to take a look at where a diversion might be appropriate in other places and you know we’ll obviously work with our municipal partners and clearly communicate,” he said. “We have been doing diversions over the years, never one of the breadth of this one, I think, you know, we’ll take a look at what strategy makes the most sense.”