More than 1,600 flights were canceled Wednesday in the U.S., including more than 400 into or out of Minneapolis, as powerful wintry weather pummeled much of the country.

Another 5,000 flights were delayed, according to the tracking website Flight Aware. The storm caused widespread power outages and dangerous road conditions in many northern and western states. More than 850,000 of customers remained without power across Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin on Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.