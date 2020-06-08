Nashua city buses are rolling again.
With Monday’s launch of limited daytime service, the goal is to keep passengers safe, said city transportation manager Camille Pattison.
At least temporarily, passengers will be loading city buses from the rear of the vehicle until permanent barriers for the bus drivers can be installed.
“We are also asking people to spread out when they sit on the bus,” Pattison said.
Some seats will be blocked off to encourage social distancing, she said. Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed on all buses, and masks will be on hand for passengers who do not already have a face covering.
“For now, as long as supplies are available, we do have masks on the buses if people need them. We did not want that to be a barrier for people to ride,” said Pattison.
All city buses will be thoroughly disinfected every evening with a combination of disinfecting wipes, sprays and fogger, she said.
The Nashua Transit System had to temporarily stop fixed route service because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however it has been offering on-call van service and paratransit for the past several weeks.
“Public transportation is critical to a large proportion of the city of Nashua,” Pattison said. “We are excited to bring some level of our fixed-route bus service back, and do it in a safe manner.”
There are four major routes included in the first phase of the reopening — a north, central, south and west route.
The North Route will cover French Hill, Amherst Street and Dartmouth Hitchcock. The Central Route includes Crown Hill, Pheasant Lane Mall and Broad Street. The South Route will cover South Nashua, Daniel Webster Highway and Northeastern Boulevard. The West Route includes Lake Street, West Hollis Street, Harris Road and Ledge Street.
“We felt like this provided significant coverage through the city for mobility and people to access essential services as things are opening up,” Pattison said.
Service will run from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Saturdays.
On-call van service is still available to passengers who live outside of a quarter-mile radius from the four routes.