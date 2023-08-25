Phenom 300

A Phenom 300 jet aircraft, manufactured by Embraer, sits on the tarmac at the Australian International Airshow held at Avalon Airport in Geelong, Australia, on March 2, 2017.  

 Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

Brazil's Embraer just toppled Textron's Cessna as the producer of the most-flown private jet in the U.S. after a 15-year reign.

The Embraer Phenom 300, a medium-sized jet that seats as many as nine passengers, had more than 360,000 takeoffs and landings at U.S. airports during the trailing 12 months through August, about 1,400 more than the Cessna Citation Excel family of jets. The Excel had been the most operated private jet for about 15 years, according to the Federal Aviation Administration's monthly report of business jet operations.