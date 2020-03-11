The state’s famous moose license plates have brought in $25 million since the program started in December 2000.
The New Hampshire Conservation and Heritage License Plate program — called the “Moose Plate” program for short — helps fund programs in all 10 New Hampshire counties.
Every dollar raised through the sale of Moose Plates goes directly to designated programs that support a wide variety of conservation, heritage and preservation programs in New Hampshire, including planting wildflowers along New Hampshire highways, studying rare native plants, working to protect endangered species, securing conservation easements and preserving publicly owned historic properties and artifacts, according to a news release.
The annual cost for a Moose Plate is $30 -- which works out to 8 cents a day.
Vanity Moose Plates, combination Moose/N.H. State Parks plates and vanity Moose/N.H. State Parks plates are also available for additional charges. Plates may be purchased at city and town clerks’ offices when registering a passenger motor vehicle or recreational vehicle.
Fourth grade students from Holderness Central School proposed the idea for the Moose Plate program in 1993. Legislation establishing the program passed in 1998.
More information about the Moose Plate program is available at mooseplate.com.