NHDOT to hold meetings on Route 101 projects Staff Report Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Work at the intersection of Route 101 and Nashua Road was completed in 2019. Union Leader File Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold two informational meetings on projects to improve a 15-mile section of Route 101.The projects include sessions in Amherst, Bedford, Milford and Wilton.One meeting will be held on March 6 at Amherst Town Hall and the other March 7 in the Milford Town Hall auditorium. The presentations will begin at 6:30 p.m.The meetings will present information to citizens and public officials regarding the two projects, according to a news release.“The primary purpose of the projects is to improve safety and address the high-crash corridor segments along the 15-mile NH Route 101 corridor,” the news release reads.An environmental review of the project’s potential impacts on natural and cultural resources is underway in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act.“This project may also have an effect on cultural or historic resources that are potentially eligible for or listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” the news release reads. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Confusion over EV tax credits stymies buyers and sellers Mexican president says Tesla will build major plant in northern city NHDOT to hold meetings on Route 101 projects Boston to Manchester rail study: $782 million to build, $17 million a year to run {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesNew Business: What's up with 7-Eleven in Manchester? Nouria brand growsBoston to Manchester rail study: $782 million to build, $17 million a year to runCongratulations to the Class of 2023Ski maker Völkl celebrates century of manufacturing and 30 years in LebanonNH Business: Fidelity plans to hire 300 in NH as it brings workers back to campusCalifornia company acquires Portsmouth solar developerHouse and Senate kill bills to raise minimum wageCrew tried to stop Ohio train after alert on overheating wheel bearing, NTSB saysEmily (Paige) KamalAlison Milioto Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsGetting a hop on EasterWorkforce roundtable, Jan. 31