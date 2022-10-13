CONCORD -- A general store in the North Country along Route 16 will be the first of multiple state-sponsored charging stations for electric vehicles, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
The Executive Council next week will vote on this first contract for the Errol General Store, kicking off a program which over the next few months will lead to stations being placed on key roads across the state.
A total of $4.6 million from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust and $17 million from the federal infrastructure law will be used to create the network, Sununu said.
“Almost every vehicle manufacturer today offers (electric vehicle) options, and it is important for New Hampshire to be a leader in supporting these vehicles while providing economic stimulus to our businesses through these public-private partnerships,” Sununu said in a statement.
In 2017, Volkswagen agreed to pay to set up a $2.9 billion Mitigation Trust with the federal government to settle charges it had rigged some of its diesel-made cars to evade Clean Air Act requirements.
New Hampshire’s share of that trust was $30.9 million and Sununu set aside 15% of it -- the most amount allowed under the settlement -- to electric vehicle charging stations.
“VW settlement funding makes these grants to New Hampshire businesses to increase EV charging accessibility in our state possible, thereby helping to lower harmful vehicle emissions that impact our environment and public health,” said Department of Environmental Services Commissioner Bob Scott.
The DES recently ranked the eligible proposals it received, which will set up 35 charging stations at convenience stores, gas stations and other commercial businesses in 25 cities and towns.
State officials said once contracts are negotiated and the council approves them, these proposals will set up charging stations along these major highways:
• U.S. Route 3 from the junction with U.S. Route 2 in Lancaster to the Quebec border;
• U.S. Route 2 from Lancaster to the Maine border;
• N.H. Route 16 in its entirety;
• U.S. Route 302 from I-93 to the Maine border;
• Interstate 93 from the Massachusetts border to the Vermont border;
• Interstate 89 from Concord to the Vermont border;
• N.H. Route 11/103 from New London to Claremont;
• N.H. Route 9/U.S. Route 202 from the intersection with I-89 south to the Vermont border and;