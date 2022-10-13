North Country store to be first, state-created EV charging station
The state Executive Council votes next week on siting the first, proposed state-created charging station for electric vehicles at the Errol General Store in the North Country.

An automaker settlement and federal infrastructure law will provide the $22 million for these stations to be along major corridors across the state.

Here, Chris Aldrich of Merrimack plugged his Tesla into a commercially-owned, charging station at the Interstate 93 rest area in Hooksett.

 ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER

CONCORD -- A general store in the North Country along Route 16 will be the first of multiple state-sponsored charging stations for electric vehicles, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.

The Executive Council next week will vote on this first contract for the Errol General Store, kicking off a program which over the next few months will lead to stations being placed on key roads across the state.