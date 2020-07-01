Pan Am Railways is for sale, according to an industry publication.
Railway Age reported Tuesday that BMO Financial Group is handling a transaction for Pan Am Principal Owner Tim Mellon and other investors. Industry analysts say there is going to be great interest in the company, which is headquartered in North Billerica, Mass.
Pan Am Railways is a subsidiary of Portsmouth-based Pan Am Systems.
Requests for comment by Pan Am Railways and BMO Financial Group were not returned on Wednesday.
According to its website, Pan Am entered the rail business in 1981 when the company, then known as Guilford Transportation Industries, purchased Maine Central Railroad.
In 1983, GTI bought the bankrupt Boston & Maine Railroad. GTI bought Pan Am Airways in 1998 and the railroad was rebranded as Pan Am in 2006.
“Today, the railroad is more vibrant than ever, succeeding in a region where many rail operators have failed, by making sound investments and a focus on the long term,” the company says on its website.
A report released by the state Department of Transportation last year said that rail traffic in the state is expected to remain consistent through 2040.
Pan Am Railways is North America’s largest regional railroad system with routes that go from Saint John, New Brunswick, to New York’s Capital District.
The city attorney in Portsmouth says trains have served as an anchor for the community for 150 years.
“The city has had an ongoing relationship with that railroad under various names going back to the time of Frank Jones when he, in fact, was the mayor of the city, and then principal of the railroad,” Robert Sullivan said on Wednesday.
Frank Jones was a successful merchant and brewer who served as the mayor of Portsmouth in 1868 and 1869. The Frank Jones Brewery was one of the biggest producers of ale in the United States and after trying his hand in politics, Jones became interested in railroads and hotels.
Sullivan said there was once a very active passenger train station located on Deer Street. Today, freight moves through the city.
“The railroad is a major presence in the city. It occupies a very large parcel of real estate in the middle of town and is an anchor for commerce in the Seacoast region,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan typically works with Pan Am when there are complaints about noise, odors or trains idling. He said they are federally regulated with some state oversight.