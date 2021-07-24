Even before the COVID-19 pandemic made remote work commonplace, Jim Jalbert was beginning to see a shift.
As president and owner of C & J Bus Lines, a third-generation family business, Jalbert recalled a time in the early 1980s when people commuted to work five days a week.
In recent years, he’s seen more people commuting three or four days a week.
“With the advent of COVID and the popularity of remote — go to meetings on Zoom and all that stuff — my guess is it’s going to be 2½ days a week or three days a week,” he said.
Like others in public transportation, Jalbert is preparing for the commuter aspect of his bus service to change dramatically.
“The idea that people are all going to get in high-frequency scheduled service and ride the bus to go to work in Boston or ride commuter rail or whatever mode is out there is not going to be the same. People need to be resigned to the fact that it’s not going to be the same,” he said.
But despite the changing commuter habits pre- and post-pandemic, Portsmouth-based C & J Bus Lines still moved ahead with plans for a new transportation center at the site of the former Sam’s Club property at 13 Batchelder Road in Seabrook.
The center, which is 4,000 square feet and has another 5,000 square feet of covered space for buses, replaced C & J’s Newburyport, Mass., location.
Located just off Exit 1 on Interstate 95, the center features 800 parking spaces and offers more space, secure parking, a larger terminal building and additional routes.
C & J offers nonstop motorcoach service to Boston’s South Station, Logan International Airport, and direct service to New York City from the Seabrook center.
While it opened last November, a ribbon-cutting was postponed until late last month because of the pandemic.
“To date, acceptance of the Seabrook terminal has been very good. It’s a very modern, state-of-the-art facility,” Jalbert said.
Construction began before the pandemic, and the decision was made to finish the project despite the uncertainties.
Jalbert said he has no regrets about sticking with the project during a pandemic that will likely reshape his industry.
“We were shovel-ready, and we had started. We said, ‘You know what? There’s gonna be another side to this.’ At the time we had been in business 52 years, and I’d like to think we’d be hanging around a little longer so we did it and I’m glad we did,” he said.
Jalbert said ridership is just under 50% of where it was before the pandemic hit.
“We have seen ridership grow every month, or every week actually, especially after we got into the new year. The good news is, if you look at the percentage of our overall system, the people who traveled from Newburyport, that same percentage has moved over to Seabrook,” he said.
Jalbert said he “feels pretty good” about the ridership numbers at this point, but he still worries about the COVID-19 delta variant and others and their potential impacts.
“It’s unfortunate that people don’t take what’s going on more serious in some ways because it’s certainly impactful to a lot of businesses, but we’re hopeful that over time we’re all going to get through this and we’ll come out of this thing in one piece and that Seabrook is doing well and the rest of our system,” he said.
Seabrook Town Manager William Manzi supported C & J’s move to town.
“C & J Bus is part of the major redevelopment of the old Sam’s Club site, and a major success story for Seabrook and New Hampshire.
“Seabrook is adding a major transportation hub, which brings additional tax revenue and jobs to our town, as well as new transportation options for the region,” he said.