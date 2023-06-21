54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

A visitor tests a Collins Aerospace simulator at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 21, 2023. 

 BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

PARIS - Jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney flagged "solid progress" in the aerospace supply chain on Wednesday, addressing a key area of concern for planemakers as they continue to rack up orders at the Paris Airshow.

The first two days of the world's biggest air show have seen bumper orders from Indian airlines looking to cash in on a rapid rebound in travel since the pandemic and forecasts for continued strong growth in the world's most populous country.

French Navy Dassault Rafale F4.1 fighter jet is displayed during the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 21, 2023.  
An EJ200 engine developed by an international European consortium (EUROJET Turbo GmbH) consisting of MTU, Rolls-Royce, Avio Aero and ITP Aero is displayed at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 21, 2023. 