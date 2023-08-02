Paving to begin on busy section in Manchester's Millyard Staff Report Aug 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Stretches of Commercial and North Commercial streets in Manchester’s Millyard are set to be repaved.The work on the busy thoroughfare through the Millyard is expected to start on Aug. 14 and parking will be prohibited during scheduled work hours. Utility work has already begun.The work will last anywhere between one and three weeks, said Chris Proulx, building program supervisor for the city.“They are going to be milling about two inches of the roadway and repaving it,” he said.The Department of Public Works is working with GMI Asphalt LLC and will handle detours. All work is subject to weather and the schedule may change, according to the city.According to the city, access to properties may be delayed during the process. Residents and motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes.The work will be done from Granite Street to Spring Street and from the Bridge Street bridge to the train tracks.A section in front of the Tru Hotel has already been repaved.“We are not going to mess with that,” Proulx said.“The intent is to get in and get out as soon as possible and minimize the impact in the area,” he said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Record heat fueling jump in gas prices UAW seeks double-digit pay hikes in Detroit Three auto contract talks {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesWildlife Sport Outfitters in Manchester up for sale; Friendly Red’s Tavern continues to expandREI at Market and Main set to open in October; housing plans still being reviewedBud Light parent announces layoffs in wake of brand's woesThe Goat getting closer to opening in NewburyportRainy weather draining businesses' patience and profitsCasino planned for former Sears at Pheasant Lane MallRecord heat fueling jump in gas prices'Your Money': IRS news about required minimum distributionsKelsen Brewing, Woodstacker Beer Co. open new taproomsEast-west rail not in Mass. budget, but backers see other funding options Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.