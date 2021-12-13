Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg returned to New Hampshire Monday to talk infrastructure and tout a $25 million grant to improve underutilized sections of Manchester’s Millard and downtown.
During a press conference at Arms Park, he spoke of the growth of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Co. and how the Millyard has transformed over the years.
“The Millyard as we know it today has become home to innovative tech firms, restaurants, small businesses and of course to UNH,” the secretary said. “Jobs and opportunities are only meaningful if people have access to them. If people can get to them quickly, readily, safely and affordably.”
The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant was competitive with only about $1 billion available with $10 billion in requests, Buttigieg said.
The money will make it easier for people to travel no matter the mode of transportation. It will make it easier for people to walk and ride bicycles and ease congestion.
“These are investments that don’t just benefit people in Manchester today, they position the city for a future of continued investments and jobs,” Buttigieg said. “We look forward to seeing how Manchester will continue to grow through a combination of great transportation and great land-use policy and planning.”
He also touted the $1 trillion infrastructure package, which he says represents a once-in-a generation investment in infrastructure and jobs. It includes the largest investment in passenger rail since Amtrak was formed in the 1970s, Buttigieg said
Before the press conference, he met with about a dozen in a roundtable discussion at the Millyard Museum about plans to bring passenger rail to Manchester and Nashua, which has been in the works for decades.