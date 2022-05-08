Peterborough shows off EV charging station

PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Energy Committee celebrated the installation of electric vehicle chargers in the Riverwalk Parking Lot with a Drive Electric Expo on Friday evening.
And instead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the committee opted to cut a cake.
“It’s the beginning of public charging in Peterborough and the region, where we think electric vehicles are going to take off,” Emily Manns, chairwoman of the committee, said at the event.
The expo featured eight cars including Chevy Bolts, Teslas, a Nissan Leaf and a Honda Clarity.
Aside from a charging station at the Hancock Inn, in the neighboring town of Hancock, the only other electric vehicle charging stations are in Keene.
“The idea of ‘range anxiety’ is real, and in this area if you are running low and there are not any chargers around, you might not go buy an electric vehicle,” committee member Dori Drachman said. “One of the reasons we were really interested in doing this is the Monadnock Region is a desert when it comes to charging stations.”
The project was made possible by the Greater Downtown Tax Incremental Finance Committee which used TIF funds to pay for the $35,000 project with the idea that the charging station would put Peterborough on the map for electric car drivers traveling through the area to benefit the downtown economy.
“They are not fast chargers. They are level two chargers,” Drachman said. “That’s what most people have in their home. … That actually was by design, partly because fast chargers are very expensive, but also because the chargers are in the downtown TIF district and it would encourage people to come and have a bite to eat, buy a book and do a bit of shopping in the downtown.”
The charging station is already appearing on the EV charging apps electric car drivers rely on to find charging stations.
The Peterborough station can charge up to four electric or hybrid cars at time, Manns said.
“There are two posts and two chargers per post,” Manns said. “You get about 25 miles per hour of charge here.”
Users pay $1.50 an hour, which is what people pay to charge at home.
“For us charging it’s equivalent to home,” Manns said.
The charging station can also be used by residents who rent and don’t have a place to charge at home, which is a barrier for those that live in apartment buildings or other rental situations where they can’t charge an electric vehicle.
For local drivers like Manns, who drives a hybrid with a low mile range, the lack of charging stations from Peterborough to Nashua, where she works, is an issue.
And said she knows of hybrid drivers who are now able to stop in Peterborough for a charge while on their way to another destination.
“I think it will be good for plug-in hybrids that have a small range and then it’s also good for travelers — like Tesla drivers up from New York City can sit here overnight and get 8 hours of charge for their car,” Manns said.
Manns added that the energy committee is committed to removing barriers to the clean energy economy and is already in talks with different town departments about converting to electric vehicles and more possible charging stations in town.