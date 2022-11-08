Signage for Porsche

Signage for Porsche inside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Boerse, following the automaker's initial public offering (IPO) in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sept. 29, 2022.  

 Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Porsche is brimming with analyst favor a little over a month after its landmark initial public offering.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank analysts rated the luxury carmaker a buy or equivalent on Tuesday, lauding its brand presence, focus on electric vehicles and resilient financial performance. They are among a slew of brokers initiating coverage on the company, which has no sell ratings so far.