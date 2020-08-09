Now might not be the best time to open a retail store, but Marc Lundgren says he’s been playing close attention to the market trends for electric bicycles.
The Portsmouth business owner is investing in a store near Market Square, banking on the idea that people will want to continue cycling long after COVID-19.
“You see more of an increase, year after year, of people who are buying them, and the electric bicycle is so much more appealing, not just for an older demographic, but for anyone who enjoys cycling and everything, but doesn’t necessarily enjoy the uphill climb back to the house,” said Lundgren, who grew up in Hampton.
Lundgren is setting up his Pedego Electric Bikes shop on Congress Street and has already had buyers. He plans to sell and rent bicycles there and will map out tour routes for people who visit Portsmouth and want to travel through the historic district or take a cruise along the coastline to Hampton.
Pedego’s electric bicycles have three options: traditional pedaling, pedal assist and the throttle mode. All Pedego Electric Bikes are governed at 15.5 miles per hour by state and federal regulations, according to the company’s website.
Lundgren is selling models that range between $1,995 and $5,495. The company has produced some specialty, high-end electric bicycles, including a gold-plated Pedego for rapper Snoop Dogg.
Lundgren said he and a business partner self-financed the deal with Pedego to open the Portsmouth location.
That business move means that Electric Bikes of New England in Londonderry will no longer carry Pedego, but owner Paul Morlock says his shop carries more than a dozen brands.
Morlock said he originally opened his business in downtown Derry near the rail trail 12 years ago. Today, the business is on Buttrick Road in Londonderry.
When he first opened, people thought electric bicycles would not take off in the United States as they had in Europe, he said.
“They all laughed at us back then when we said we’d only sell electric bikes, but now we’re one of the biggest dealers on the East Coast,” Morlock said.
Morlock said his store ships all over the country and during peak season employs between six and seven people.
The shop has seen an uptick recently in people who are not yet middle-aged coming in to inquire about electric bicycles as people look for safe ways to get outside with their families and remain socially distanced from others, he said Friday.
“We have seen more of the younger crowd coming in and purchasing bikes,” Morlock said.
Seth Ustaitis, a store manager at Goodale’s Bike Shop in Nashua, which sells electric and traditional bikes, said the store’s inventory has been depleted because so many people have come in during the pandemic.
“It’s hard to find a bike in the shop right now under $2,000,” Ustaitis said, adding that they even sold off their rental fleet, which was purchased new this year.
People in the Nashua area frequently use the 11-mile Nashua River Rail Trail, which connects to downtown Ayer, Mass., and the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail in Massachusetts, which follows the 25-mile route of the old New Haven Railroad Framingham & Lowell line.
“Bicycle Retailer and Industry News” reported last month that there are negotiations in the works for a potential deal between Goodale’s, which also has locations in Concord and Hooksett, and Trek Bicycles. Ustaitis confirmed this is an option the company is exploring on Friday.
The global electric bicycle market reached an estimated value of $20.8 billion in 2019, according to IMARC, which offers market research reports and consulting services to SMEs and Fortune 500 companies.